Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

