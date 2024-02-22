Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Underperform Underweight at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of TRI opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,036,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

