Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 50,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ichor Stock Up 3.3 %

ICHR opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

