The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 498,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

