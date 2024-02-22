Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.