Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,845,500 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 36.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 71,441 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,063 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,095 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

