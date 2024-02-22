T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Michael J. Katz Sells 6,655 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

TMUS opened at $164.05 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.