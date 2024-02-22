Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Tronox worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.96. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

