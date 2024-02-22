Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Biohaven worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Biohaven by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

BHVN stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

