Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Freedom worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freedom by 167.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Freedom by 5,803.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freedom by 606.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

