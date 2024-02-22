Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SG opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $470,242. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sweetgreen by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

