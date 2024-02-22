SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.