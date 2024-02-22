Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,520,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $41,800,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

