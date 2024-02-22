QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,098,000 after acquiring an additional 257,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

ETR stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

