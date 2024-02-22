QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 2.4 %

VTR opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -400.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.