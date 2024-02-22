Prudential PLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 153.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
FOX Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81.
FOX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at FOX
In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.