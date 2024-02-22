Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

