Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

