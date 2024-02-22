Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

