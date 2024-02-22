Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

