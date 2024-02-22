O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,182,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412,497 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 11.11% of O-I Glass worth $287,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

