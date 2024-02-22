NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Fmr LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,017,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,473,333 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.8% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.22% of NVIDIA worth $56,121,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,150,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,382,820,000 after purchasing an additional 219,837 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,002,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,016,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.93.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

