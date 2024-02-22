Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $253.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

