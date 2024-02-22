Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Fulton Financial worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,651.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

