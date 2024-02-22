New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KOF opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

