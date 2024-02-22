New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE KOF opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.