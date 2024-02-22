New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $145,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,607,000 after acquiring an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after buying an additional 380,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

