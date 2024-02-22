New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genesco were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Genesco by 57.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 121.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Genesco by 98.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

