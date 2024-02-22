New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,492 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

