New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genelux were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 884.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 476.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 493.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNLX opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,201,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNLX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Genelux in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNLX

Genelux Profile

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.