New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,980 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOA opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $646.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

