New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,265 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. MasterCraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

