National Bank Financial Downgrades Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to Underperform Underweight

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $930,645. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
