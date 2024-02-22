National Bank Financial Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Underperform Underweight

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.