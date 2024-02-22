NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 435.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

