Michael James Carlson Sells 9,952 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,563.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stem Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stem by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

