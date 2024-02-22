Masatoshi Koide Sells 30,493 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 870,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Aflac by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

