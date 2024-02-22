MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Macquarie currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $84,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 956,683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,932,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

