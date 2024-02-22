Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

