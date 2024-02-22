Lcnb Corp Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

