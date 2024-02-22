Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 249,031.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

