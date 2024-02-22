Korea Investment CORP Buys 13,627 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

