Korea Investment CORP Buys 13,627 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties
In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance
GLPI opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaming and Leisure Properties
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.