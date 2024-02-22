Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JNJ opened at $158.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $382.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
