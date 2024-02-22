JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 855,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,065,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after buying an additional 85,646 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.08.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -136.36%.

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.