James O. Hearty Sells 26,164 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

