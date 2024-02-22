Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.37.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.