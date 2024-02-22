iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

