Ian Bickley Sells 16,785 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

