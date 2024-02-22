Ian Bickley Sells 16,785 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Crocs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
