HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTBI. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

