Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Guess? has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Guess? by 266.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

