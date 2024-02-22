Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,206 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

